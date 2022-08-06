Nadal pulls out of Montreal ahead

PARIS: World number three Rafael Nadal, who has not played since suffering an abdominal tear at Wimbledon last month, has withdrawn from next week´s ATP event in Montreal, he said on Twitter on Friday.

The announcement marks a major blow to the Spaniard´s hopes of being fully fit for the US Open which begins in New York at the end of the month.

“Since my return to training, everything has gone well these weeks. Four days ago I started work on my service and yesterday, after training, I had a little discomfort that was still there today,” Nadal tweeted in Spanish.

“We have decided not to travel to Montreal and continue with the training sessions without forcing ourselves. “I have no choice but to be prudent at this point and think about my health.” It was the latest in a lengthy series of injuries for Nadal who, in the absence of Djokovic at Flushing Meadows, will be looking to add to his record 22 Grand Slam titles.