Nadal pulls out of Montreal ahead

PARIS: World number three Rafael Nadal, who has not played since suffering an abdominal tear at Wimbledon last month, has withdrawn from next week´s ATP event in Montreal, he said on Twitter on Friday.
The announcement marks a major blow to the Spaniard´s hopes of being fully fit for the US Open which begins in New York at the end of the month.
“Since my return to training, everything has gone well these weeks. Four days ago I started work on my service and yesterday, after training, I had a little discomfort that was still there today,” Nadal tweeted in Spanish.
“We have decided not to travel to Montreal and continue with the training sessions without forcing ourselves. “I have no choice but to be prudent at this point and think about my health.” It was the latest in a lengthy series of injuries for Nadal who, in the absence of Djokovic at Flushing Meadows, will be looking to add to his record 22 Grand Slam titles.
LOS CABOS: World number one Daniil Medvedev powered into the semi-finals of the ATP hardcourt tournament in Los Cabos,...
BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan crashed out of the race for the semi-finals when they were demolished by defending champions...
WASHINGTON: Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu of Britain advanced to the quarter-finals of the ATP and WTA...
SAN FRANCISCO: American teenager Coco Gauff built a big lead early then had to dig deep late for a 6-4, 6-4 victory...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top amateur Omar Khalid has been shortlisted to represent the International Team which will take...
MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will not stand in Bernardo Silva’s way should he wish to join...
Comments