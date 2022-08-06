Breathing in ash

There are more than 18,000 brick kilns across Pakistan which consume tons of coal annually, giving rise to pollution and health problems. Adding on to the environmental problems, countless trees are cut by woodcutters throughout Sindh to clear space for brick kilns. In many cities of Sindh, smoke rises off the huge furnaces and causes breathing problems for many residents.

The relevant federal ministries and provincial departments must take notice of the excessive cutting of trees and direct the owners of brick kilns to use ash waste (fly ash) as a raw material for brick making, which would reduce clay and fuel consumption, lowering the burden on natural resources and benefitting the environment.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad