Jabeur reaches San Jose quarters

SAN FRANCISO: Second-seeded Paula Badosa survived a scare on the way to a 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (7/5) victory over US qualifier Elizabeth Mandlik on Wednesday in the WTA hardcourt tournament in San Jose, California.
After comfortably pocketing the first set with two breaks of serve, Spain’s Badosa went down an early break in the second against her 240th-ranked opponent, who is the daughter of four-time Grand Slam champion Hana Mandlikova.
She broke back, but was broken again in the 11th game to give Mandlik a chance to serve out the set and extend the match.
After breaking for a 4-3 lead in the third, Mandlik twice had a chance to serve for the set, but they traded service breaks in the final three games to send it to the tiebreaker, in which world number four Badosa won the last five points to seal the victory.
Badosa will next face the winner of Thursday night’s marquee clash between four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and sixth-seeded American Coco Gauff.
Japanese superstar Osaka is unseeded as she plays her first tournament since falling in the first round of the French Open, where she was battling a left Achilles tendon injury.
Third-seeded Tunisian star Ons Jabeur, playing her first match since her historic runner-up finish at Wimbledon, pulled away late to beat American Madison Keys 7-5, 6-1. Jabeur will face either Veronika Kudermetova or Claire Liu in Friday’s quarter-finals.
BIRMINGHAM: Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and men’s 1500 metres world champion Jake Wightman...
BIRMINGHAM: Australia’s two-time individual world time-trial champion Rohan Dennis won Commonwealth Games gold on...
SAN FRANCISCO: Eleven LIV Golf players, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, filed an anti-trust lawsuit on...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board has circulated minutes of the Governing Board’s meeting confirming suspension...
LOS CABOS: World number one Daniil Medvedev, playing his first match in six weeks, beat Australian qualifier Rinky...
SILVERSTONE: MotoGP returns from its mid-summer break with championship leader Fabio Quartararo aiming to resume his...
Comments