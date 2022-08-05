Targeting Muslims

India, once considered a large secular republic, has now become a fanatical sectarian state which is following the extremist ideology of the RSS. As a result, minorities, especially Muslims, are not safe. Hindu extremists have been responsible for carrying out several incidents of harassment, intimidation and violence against Indian Muslims. The perpetrators of such heinous crimes are not held accountable by the state.

For example, the Dharma Sansad in Haridwar, India, openly threatened the genocide of Muslims. One of the speakers at the meeting even said, "Even if 100 of us are ready to kill 20 lakhs (two million) of them (Muslims), then we will be victorious”. All members of the UN and OIC should raise their voices to protect the lives of Muslims and prevent such a situation from arising.

Muhammad Amin

Kech