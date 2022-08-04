10,000 to get tourism training

LAHORE:Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project will finance training of 10,000 Pakistani youths in various tourism related skills projects in courses of 3 to 6 months duration.

World Bank-funded Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project (PTEGP) and Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) signed an MOU for the training in a special ceremony organised at PSDF office. Both the parties agreed to collaborate on the initiative to produce skillful youth. According to a press release issued by the Tourism department: “Young men and women will be trained in hospitality skills, as tour guides, tour operators, travel agents, chefs, transport managers, artisans, marketers, vendors, artists, interpreters, web designers and much more. Under the programme short courses will be offered to youth over a span of 2 years.” “The collaboration will result in a wide range of commercial activities in this area. Punjab skills Development Fund will train the participants by designing curriculum and provide all assistance necessary for the said purpose,” PSDF chief operating officer said.

inspection of dumping of waste on roads: The enforcement wing of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Wednesday strictly inspected illegal dumping of waste on roads across the city.

In line with the company’s vision, the management was following the zero tolerance policy against illegal garbage dumping on roads. In view of the monsoon, CEO LWMC Rafia Haider has given standing instructions to take strict action against illegal dumping around drains. The CEO stated that enforcement teams were active in the field round-the-clock. In the last month, enforcement teams have completed record inspections of more than 11,000 places and 1,265 challans were issued for littering and illegal dumping on the roads while fine of more than Rs 2,782,500 was imposed for violation of Local Government Act and 4,175 warning notices were also issued for minor violations. During the last month, 3 illegal dumping vehicles were seized on the spot. Rafia maintained it was important to avoid illegal dumping and dumping of garbage on roads to keep the drainage flowing during monsoon rains.