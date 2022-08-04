Irfan, Ghazala win opening matches

From our correspondent
BIRMINGHAM: Pakistani shuttlers Hafiz Irfan Saeed Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique on Wednesday won their opening fixtures of their respective badminton singles events of the Commonwealth Games here at the National Exhibition Centre.
In men’s singles round of 64, Hafiz Irfan defeated Chongo Mulenga of Zambia 3-0 with the set scores being 21-6, 21-19.
In women’s singles round of 64, Ghazala overpowered Vicky Chater of Faulkland Islands 2-0. The set scores remained 21-4, 21-3.
In women’s doubles, Ghazala and Olympian Mahoor Shahzad were beaten by Australia’s Chen Hsuan-Yu Wendy and Somerville Gronya 21-10, 21-13.
