Premier League stops taking knee

LONDON: English Premier League football players said Wednesday they will no longer take the knee before every match in the upcoming season, following criticism that the anti-racism gesture was losing its impact.
In a Premier League statement, club captains said that instead, they would bend before selected games, "and in so doing we continue to show solidarity for a common cause". The league said it supported the captains´ decision, and would elevate anti-racism messaging.
