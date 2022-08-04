 
Thursday August 04, 2022
Premier League stops taking knee

By AFP
August 04, 2022

LONDON: English Premier League football players said Wednesday they will no longer take the knee before every match in the upcoming season, following criticism that the anti-racism gesture was losing its impact.

In a Premier League statement, club captains said that instead, they would bend before selected games, "and in so doing we continue to show solidarity for a common cause". The league said it supported the captains´ decision, and would elevate anti-racism messaging.

