Two die after suffering electric shocks

Two people were electrocuted to death in the Garden and Landhi areas on Wednesday. A labourer died after suffering electric shocks while working at an under-construction building located near Fawara Chowk in the Garden area.
He was identified as 45-year-old Rehmatullah, son of Sultan. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. In another incident, a 22-year-old young man, Najeeb, son of Riaz, died of electrocution in Landhi within the limits of the Quaidabad police station.
The body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center. Police said that deceased was working at a service station near Hussaini Chowk when he suffered electric shocks and died.
