Get back home, Shujaat urges Elahi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PML-Q senior leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Monday said Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s phone call to a US official calling for an early disbursement of the IMF funds testified to the political leaders’ incompetence.

“Why was there a need for the army chief to intervene in the country’s economic matters?” Shujaat asked while addressing a press conference in the federal capital.

He was flanked by Tariq Bashir Cheema. Commenting on the developments that took place in the Punjab in the last few weeks in the wake of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the chief minister’s election, Shujaat said: “Everything is fine and everything will remain fine.”

Shujaat said he wanted to speak about various issues, including the economic crisis and the allegations levelled against him, among others. “Speaking truth has become a sin these days,” Shujaat said, adding that the public as well as the politicians hurled filthy abuses at him and his sons.

Regarding his sons and their involvement in political matters, the PML-Q leader — who was recently removed from his party position following the letter controversy during the CM’s election — said: “Attempts are being made to defame my sons; they have taken all decisions after consulting me and I am proud of them.”

He added that those who levelled allegations against him and his sons had “no standing.” “Politicians are being blamed for the economic destruction in the country,” he said, adding that allegations of receiving bribe were levelled against them.

“I have always supported the truth and will continue to do so,” he maintained. Regarding Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and his support for the PTI, Shujaat urged him [Elahi] to act wisely and stop making a mockery of the family.

“I invite him to return to his residence,” he said, stressing that they [PTI] conspired to divide the party as well as the family. Shujaat said when Imran Khan talked against Moonis Elahi, he asked him to give him the evidence.

Shujaat said he gave Imran seven days for evidence and also said if he didn’t want to give him the details of allegations, then tell him the broad outlines of the allegations, but he did not.

“We were told nothing and the charges against Moonis Elahi,” he said. Regarding his meeting with the former president Asif Zardari, he said the former president himself visited his residence.

In response to a question regarding the break-up of the PML-Q, the former prime minister asked how the Q-League had broken. He said the NAB investigated them for 20 years and after 20 years, they went to the High Court stating that they had not found any evidence of allegations on which the High Court closed the NAB cases.

Shujaat said Secretary General PML-Q and Imran Khan wanted to make Salik Hussain a minister but he kept insisting on Moonis Elahi. “Imran Khan is a dishonest, and incompetent person,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema said he will only leave his position when Shujaat asked him. “It is impossible to remove Shujaat from his party head position,” Cheema said, referring to the unanimous decision taken by the PML-Q Central Working Committee to remove Shujaat and Cheema from their party positions.

“Shujaat is the founder of the party and the provincial offices have no authority to remove him,” he maintained, adding that this was not how the parties worked.

Regarding the Supreme Court’s verdict, Cheema said once detailed order was released, the party will take review it accordingly and, if needed, will file a reference challenging the decision.

“Elahi knows what power means to us,” the federal minister said, adding that he had urged Shujaat not to take such steps that created rifts among the family members. He added that even if the PTI allowed Elahi to serve as the chief minister forever, the PML-Q will not support Imran Khan.

A journalist asked whether the PML-Q could be one, Cheema replied that it was premature to say anything at this time.

The federal minister said during the no-confidence motion, they had already decided not to vote for Imran Khan. “We had made it clear earlier that we will not vote for Imran Khan. This is the reason why our party was affected and all agreements were made sitting on the same chair,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had asked Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to become his candidate for the chief minister and not of Imran Khan.

“We are no not kids that Asif Ali Zardari will trap us. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is a seasoned politician and also Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Asif Ali Zardari is a man of commitment,” he said. Replying to yet another question, he said if the PTI wanted to retain Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as chief minister for lifetime, it could do so.

To a question about the family rift, Cheema said they will suffer if the Pandora’s Box opened.

“I have been managing the party affairs for the last 20 years and I begged Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain every time not to do anything that would divide the family and he promised but they took the step,” Cheema said.

He said the prime minister came to meet Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and the meeting was held in a very good atmosphere. After his departure, he said, rumors started on the TV that the Majlis-e-Amila in Lahore had removed the president and the secretary general even though no meeting was held. “It’s not a 2 number but a 20-number operation,” he said.