Spurious claims

Given the credibility of investigative journalism in reputable publications and their commitment to truth and integrity, it is safe to believe that Simon Clark’s article in the Financial Times underwent rigorous vetting before being published. The article did not mention any charities Imran Khan was associated with other than the Insaf Trust. Yet, PDM representatives are trying to implicate the Shaukat Khanum Hospital with the illegal activities mentioned in Clark’s article on twitter.
It seems that Imran Khan’s opponents are insistent on dragging the hospital into their narrative despite the fact that there are plenty of other issues related to the PTI’s funding that were discussed in the article. This tactic is not unfamiliar and is getting boring now.
Mariam Khan
Lahore
