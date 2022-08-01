Pakistan swimmers lag behind competitors

From our correspondent

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s Olympian swimmer Bisma Khan created her personal best timing in the women’s 50 metre butterfly event of the swimming competitions of the Commonwealth Games here at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre on Sunday.

Bisma, who is the younger sister of Olympian Kiran Khan, recorded 29.43 seconds to surpass her previous personal best time of 29.80.

However, it did not help the Lahore’s swimmer more as she finished at the 33rd spot among 52 swimmers and did not progress.

In the same event Pakistan’s Mishael Aisha Hyat Ayub ended at the 48th place out of 52 swimmers with a time of 31.44.

In the men’s 50m backstroke, Canada-based Olympian Syed Haseeb Tariq finished at the 31st spot out of 45 competitors by clocking 27.89. National swimmers have been performing very badly in the competitions.