Security concerns

As Muharram is around the corner, security forces are finalising security plans. Unfortunately, there are a few anonymous online actors causing controversy in society, hoping to spark sectarian conflict. This usually takes the form of quarrelsome posts shared on social media forums.
Local police officials and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have warned citizens to avoid such posts or face the full force of the state. Accounts involved in sharing bigoted content should be reported and the concerned authorities should launch a proper awareness campaign regarding illegal content on media forums.
Mohsin Mumtaz
Chiniot
This letter is with reference to the editorial ‘Playing with fire’ . The editorial rightly criticized Imran Khan...
There are many factories in the district of Malir and the pollution they cause has made life unbearable for Malir...
Everyone knows that high-speed internet is indispensable in our digitized world. Although mobile operators are...
It is quite sad that we have reached the stage where we are required to sell our national assets to fulfil our needs....
Pakistani authorities have recently held talks with the TTP, an organization involved in crimes such as the APS...
This refers to the letter ‘Impugning the umpire’ by Abdul Basit Ranjha. Since Imran Khan’s ouster, he has been...
Comments