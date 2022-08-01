Security concerns

As Muharram is around the corner, security forces are finalising security plans. Unfortunately, there are a few anonymous online actors causing controversy in society, hoping to spark sectarian conflict. This usually takes the form of quarrelsome posts shared on social media forums.

Local police officials and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have warned citizens to avoid such posts or face the full force of the state. Accounts involved in sharing bigoted content should be reported and the concerned authorities should launch a proper awareness campaign regarding illegal content on media forums.

Mohsin Mumtaz

Chiniot