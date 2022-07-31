For Muslim bride, groom: Signing of declaration of Finality of Prophethood (SAW) made mandatory

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday issued a directive to enforce an amendment to the Punjab Muslim Family Rules under the Muslim Family Law Ordinance 1961, subjecting both bride and groom for mandatory signing a declaration on the belief of finality of prophethood (SAW) with immediate effect.

A notification issued on the orders of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi directed all the secretaries of union councils to provide the amended Nikahnama containing the declaration of finality of the Prophethood (SAW) to all nikah registrars compulsorily, failing which they will be liable to face strict disciplinary action.

It may be mentioned that an amendment to the West Pakistan Rules under Muslim Family Laws Ordinance 1961 was made four months ago under which a clause was included that binds couples intending to get married to testify their belief in the finality of Prophethood (SAW) at the time of nikah. This amendment was made in the light of a resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly last year with the-then speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.