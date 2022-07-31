For Muslim bride, groom: Signing of declaration of Finality of Prophethood (SAW) made mandatory

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday issued a directive to enforce an amendment to the Punjab Muslim Family Rules under the Muslim Family Law Ordinance 1961, subjecting both bride and groom for mandatory signing a declaration on the belief of finality of prophethood (SAW) with immediate effect.
A notification issued on the orders of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi directed all the secretaries of union councils to provide the amended Nikahnama containing the declaration of finality of the Prophethood (SAW) to all nikah registrars compulsorily, failing which they will be liable to face strict disciplinary action.
It may be mentioned that an amendment to the West Pakistan Rules under Muslim Family Laws Ordinance 1961 was made four months ago under which a clause was included that binds couples intending to get married to testify their belief in the finality of Prophethood (SAW) at the time of nikah. This amendment was made in the light of a resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly last year with the-then speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.
NEW DELHI: India will ground all its Soviet-era Russian fighter jets, the MiG-21, by 2025, following the death of two...
LAHORE: Justice Tariq Saleem Shaikh of the Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench, has declared illegal the move to...
ISLAMABAD: The US prosecutors in their 2019 criminal indictment in Albraaj case talked of four Pakistani politicians...
LAHORE: A special court central Saturday summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz for Sept 7...
ISLAMABAD: The Cyber Crime Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency is concentrating on people involved in trade of...
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has sought a report from officials concerned on an immediate basis about the...
Comments