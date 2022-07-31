Six smaller cities to earn places at inaugural PJL

ISLAMABAD: Twelve cities will go into the bidding process for six places on offer for franchises' ownership in the first-ever Pakistan Junior League (PJL) T20 that springs into action in Lahore on October 4.

The final will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium on October 17.

The first of its kind in the world, the PJL is already drawing a huge response as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Organising Committee have floated bids to lure the interested parties wishing to acquire team franchise rights. Twelve cities which are not part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will go into the bidding process with bidders offering the highest amount finally selected to figure in the first international junior league.

Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Gwadar, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Mardan, Muzaffarabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Sukkur and Ziarat will compete in the open bidding.

Six cities with the highest bids will be selected. “We have floated an open bidding process. Six cities securing the highest bids will play the first-ever PJL. The cities selected are not part of the PSL meaning the junior league will have six new cities. We are also planning to select different cities for the first-ever Women League to be announced later,” a PCB official when approached said.

The PCB is experiencing a huge response from banks, land developers, and multinationals. “Many have already approached the Organisers. These include some PSL franchise owners, land developers, banks, and multinationals.

“We are to float ads within the next two to three days inviting bids for the PJL franchise ownership,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the PCB is in touch with cricket boards around the world for sparing their best junior players for the first-ever under-19 league. “We have received tremendous response. Hopefully, we would see a decent number making themselves available for bidding at the inaugural league,” the official contemplated.

The PCB has already decided to hold all 19 matches of the first ever PJL in Lahore. “This is being planned because of the coverage purposes. In total 19 matches will be played on the double league system with the final set to be held on October 17.

“This window was most suitable for the League. The England national team is expected to depart in October with Pakistan seniors also heading for New Zealand to play a tri-series ahead of the World Cup T20,” the official said.

The PCB has already announced Imran Tahir, Colin Munro, Daren Sammy, Shahid Afridi, and Shoaib Malik as team mentors.

The appointment of the sixth team mentor will be announced in due course. After the team naming rights have been confirmed, these celebrated former international stars will be allocated sides.

Javed Miandad will be involved in the tournament as an overall mentor, assisting the mentors of the six sides and the players during the tournament.