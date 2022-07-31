Dadu district is famous for its political and social activism. However, like the rest of Pakistan, this social and political activism has gradually waned and been replaced by opportunisms and greed. Politically conscious and socially active political workers and pressure groups from a powerful nexus of feudal lords and officialdom protected the marginalized peoples’ rights. However, since the 1990s power politics has corrupted the leadership and workers of the political parties. With rare exceptions, everybody wanted positions, power and wealth. The public suffered and this suffering is intensifying with the passage of time.

From this milieu, different criminal mafias emerged and have become the power brokers of the system. These mafias have strong political links and they fiercely resist any public servant’s resolve to perform their duty honestly. Government officers that favour the feudal and criminal elements are given preferential treatment while those that stick to the rules and take on the mafias are punished. These punishments often take the form of transfers to other districts. We need responsible and active citizens to mobilize the public against these mafias.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi