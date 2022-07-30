Attracting US investment top priority: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: The United States Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, on Friday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail at the Finance Division, where he was accompanied by Aaron Fishman, Economic Counsellor, Larita Bolden, Treasury Attaché of US Embassy.
Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, special secretary finance and senior officers attended the meeting.
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail extended a warm welcome to Ambassador Donald Blome and congratulated him on assuming the office. He said Pakistan and the US enjoyed long-term, broad-based and multi-dimensional relationship. The finance minister further highlighted the economic agenda and policies of the government to bring about economic and fiscal stability.
Ag APPBy Our correspondentSUKKUR/QUETTA: Torrential rains in Nara mountains of Khairpur Friday caused flash floods in...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court registrar’s office has returned a petition submitted by Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, seeking...
ISLAMABAD: A delegation of representatives of the ruling coalition Friday met the chief election commissioner and four...
Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan and the foreign funding received by his...
The number of Russian buyers surged 164 percent in the first half of this year from the first half of 2021
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The...
Comments