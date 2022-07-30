Attracting US investment top priority: Miftah

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The United States Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, on Friday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail at the Finance Division, where he was accompanied by Aaron Fishman, Economic Counsellor, Larita Bolden, Treasury Attaché of US Embassy.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, special secretary finance and senior officers attended the meeting.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail extended a warm welcome to Ambassador Donald Blome and congratulated him on assuming the office. He said Pakistan and the US enjoyed long-term, broad-based and multi-dimensional relationship. The finance minister further highlighted the economic agenda and policies of the government to bring about economic and fiscal stability.