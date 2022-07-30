BD in search of T20 boost in Zimbabwe

HARARE: Bangladesh’s stand-in captain Nurul Hasan hopes a “fearless” approach in Zimbabwe can reverse the team’s Twenty20 struggles after a run of just one win in 13 matches in the format.

The wicketkeeper has been appointed skipper for the three-match series in Harare, stepping in for Mahmudullah Riyad who is expected to be replaced full-time by Shakib Al Hasan next month. Shakib, Bangladesh’s Test captain, is on personal leave while Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim are also being rested. M

ushfiqur opted out of the West Indies tour to make the Hajj pilgrimage but will return for the ODI series that follows in Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh will be without Tamim Iqbal following his retirement from T20s, but the experienced opening batsman is due to captain the ODI squad. “We are lagging behind in Tests and T20s compared to One-day Internationals. It is important for us we improve,” Nurul said last week in Dhaka.

“For me fearless cricket is important. We will see if we can do this,” he added.

“If we remain fearless, the chances for things turning positive will be high. When you have fear of failure it will affect you negatively.”

Pace bowler Hasan Mahmud, who last played an international match 16 months ago, was included in both the T20 and ODI squads after regaining full fitness from injury. Uncapped opener Pervez Hossain has been called up, while Mehidy Hasan, a Test and ODI regular, could also feature in the T20 matches on July 30-31 and August 2.

Zimbabwe rebounded from two disastrous white-ball series at home to Afghanistan by clinching a spot at the T20 World Cup for the first time since 2016.