Brooklyn Beckham covers tattoos that honoured his parents

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly covered up tattoos that were dedicated to his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, amid the ongoing family feud.

The 26-year-old’s right-arm anchor tattoo, which previously featured the word “DAD” in bold letters, has been replaced with designs that appear to include a starfish and two life preservers. New photos obtained by The Sun show Brooklyn out in Los Angeles with his wife, Nicola Peltz, with the revamped ink clearly visible.

A source told the outlet that Brooklyn underwent laser treatment to alter the tattoo he once had for his father. “He wanted it gone,” the source said. According to the same source, Brooklyn also covered up a chest tattoo that had been dedicated to his mother, Victoria.

The changes come after Brooklyn publicly criticised his parents last month on Instagram, claiming he had no desire to reconcile with them and accusing them of interfering in his marriage to Peltz. He also alleged inappropriate behaviour by Victoria at his 2022 wedding.

While the Beckhams have maintained a united front in public appearances, Peltz’s father, billionaire Nelson Peltz, addressed the situation during a recent event. He advised the families to “stay the hell out of the press” but praised Brooklyn and Nicola, saying, “My daughter is great, my son-in-law, Brooklyn, is great, and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together.”