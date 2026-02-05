Winnipeg elementary school closes after voicemail threat sparks investigation

A Winnipeg elementary school was evacuated Wednesday morning after a threat was reported at Bernie Wolfe School, according to the River East Transcona School Division and local police.

According to CBC, officials said the division contacted authorities “upon learning of a threat” that had been left on the school’s voicemail.

Adrian Alleyne, communications manager for the River East Transcona School Division, said he did not have full details about the nature of the threat.

Police were called to the Transcona area school around 8:30AM, just as students were arriving for classes.

As a precaution, the building was evacuated and children were taken to a designated safe location where parents were able to pick them up throughout the morning.

Students walked to an evacuation site and classes were cancelled for the day while investigators assessed the situation.

Winnipeg police said no physical threats were found at the school and there is no danger to public safety at this time.

The school division said “next steps” are being communicated with affected students' families as the investigation continues .

Officials added they are working closely with police to determine the legitimacy of the voicemail threat.