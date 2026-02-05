Barry Manilow leaves fans 'disappointed' with major announcement

Barry Manilow left his fans disappointed on Wednesday as he postponed his Las Vegas shows ahead of his 2026 arena tour.

Taking to his Instagram handle on February 4, the 82-year-old singer announced that he is rescheduling his Feb. 12-21 Las Vegas concerts to focus on his health.

“I’m doing great and recovering very well after my surgery. I’ve been getting exercise and spending some time in the studio, which has been fantastic," Barry penned.

He further wrote, “With my doctor’s guidance and recommendation, however, we have decided to postpone my residency dates at Westgate Las Vegas from February 12-21 so I can stay focused on healing and getting ready for the tour that’s kicking off at the end of February.”

“Having a few weeks to rest and prepare is what the doctor ordered!" added the Copacabana hitmaker.

Following the announcement, Barry's fans rushed to the comments section to send well wishes to the singer.

“Get well soon,” penned one person.

“Take all the time you need. We will always be here for you! Continued prayers and hugs," commented another one.

In December, Barry underwent surgery to remove a cancerous spot on his left lung.