Is Bella Hadid linked to Adan Banuelos arrest incident? Report

Bella Hadid linked to Adan Banuelos arrest incident? Report

Bella Hadid was reportedly with her on-again off-again boyfriend Adan Banuelos before his arrest for public intoxication last weekend.

As per a recent report by TMZ, Bella was pulled over by police in the parking lot of Gator's Cantina in Weatherford, Texas, when Adan approached them.

The arresting officer wrote in the documents obtained by the outlet, “I immediately noted that Adan's speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy.”

It is pertinent to mention that in the report Bella was listed as Adan’s girlfriend.

Officers further shared that Adan appeared concerned about Bella and had an “odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.”

He told police Bella had left her phone in the bar and that he “followed her” because he “cared for her.”

According to the report, while Adan was still speaking to the officer his white truck continued to run with Bella’s dog inside.

Adan later admitted to drinking “four” beers that day and agreed to a sobriety test, after which officers decided he was intoxicated and arrested him.

The report suggested that Adan was taken into custody in order to prevent him from “possibly driving a vehicle or posing a danger to himself or others.”

“I released Adan’s property and his vehicle to his girlfriend, who was identified as Isabella Hadid, at his request,” the arresting officer noted.

However, Adan denied driving to the bar and was later released after paying $386.