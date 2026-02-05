Kate Middleton stands firm with William as Harry’s Netflix Diana project looms

Kate Middleton is said to be struggling with Prince Harry’s reported plans to mark the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death with a Netflix documentary.

A report has claimed that if the Duke of Sussex moves forward with the project, it could further damage his already fragile relationship with Prince William.

Harry is believed to be considering the project as part of the Sussexes’ multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix, though no details have been confirmed.

An insider revealed that while Kate has always been sympathetic to Harry’s grief and understands how Diana’s death shaped him, she cannot side with him against William’s wishes.

According to sources, the Prince of Wales is furious with the alleged project because of Meghan Markle and Netflix's involvement.

Speaking of Kate's take on the issue, the insider said, “Those close to her say her attitude is rooted in watching her husband deal with his own grief."

They added, “Anniversaries have always been hard, and Kate has seen that pain up close for years. She’s watched William struggle with this his whole adult life.

“She will always stand by her husband. If siding with William means going against Harry, so be it.”

"There was hope the brothers could mark the anniversary jointly, but that’s faded – contact between the Waleses and Sussexes is said to be non-existent. Any trust has all but gone."