A$AP Rocky sidesteps marriage question about Rihanna

A$AP Rocky is still keeping his marital status vague.

The 37-year-old rapper appeared on the Feb. 4 episode of Celebrity Substitute, Julian Shapiro-Barnum’s series that places celebrities in public school classrooms, where children are encouraged to ask unscripted questions.

During the interview, one young student directly asked whether Rocky is married to Rihanna.

“That’s an interesting question that you asked,” Rocky replied, choosing not to answer directly. He then joked with the student, asking if he would rather have Rihanna take his place for the day. “You want Rihanna, huh? Well, you got me. You got me today.”

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been in a relationship with Rihanna since 2020. The couple went public with their romance in November of that year and now share three children, including sons RZA Athelston, 3½, and Riot Rose, 2, as well as daughter Rocki Irish, who was born last September.

During the episode, Rocky also spoke about raising his children in a music-filled home, explaining that he and Rihanna introduce them to a wide range of genres. “From Michael Jackson to the Beatles, reggae, psychedelic music... it’s very diverse,” he said. He went on to add that music is a constant presence in their household.

Earlier this month, Rocky reflected on meeting Rihanna for the first time during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, recalling that he wasn’t famous yet and was struggling to get into a New York City nightclub when they crossed paths.

Rocky is currently celebrating the success of his fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Rihanna publicly supported the milestone, calling him her “baby daddy” in a celebratory social media post.