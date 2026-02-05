Mark McMorris stretchered off after heavy training crash

Canadian snowboard star Mark McMorris was stretchered off the course after a serious training crash ahead of the Milan Cortina Games on Wednesday.

According to reports, the three time Olympic bronze medalist crashed Wednesday night while preparing for the big air qualifying event, scheduled roughly 24 hours before the opening ceremony.

McMorris, 32, was training on a massive ramp in Livigno when the incident occurred.

There was no immediate update on his condition, but the Canadian National Snowboarding Team confirmed he was receiving medical attention following a “heavy” crash.

Big air events require riders to launch off ramps more than 50 meters tall and complete multiple spins and tricks before landing.

McMorris has extensive experience in the discipline, winning four of his 12 X Games gold medals in big air while earning his Olympic hardware in slopestyle.

The crash raised concern among fans and fellow athletes given McMorris’ injury history. In 2017, he suffered life threatening injuries after colliding with a tree during a backcountry ride. Since then, he has competed with a rod in his leg and plates in his arm and jaw.

McMorris is competing in his fourth Olympic Games and was considered a strong contender heading into the event.

Officials have not yet said whether the Canadian snowboarder will be able to participate in the upcoming competition as assessments continue.