Chris Hemsworth gushes about Paul Schrader's 'American Gigolo'

Chris Hemsworth has heaped praise on Paul Schrader's American Gigolo while opening up about the themes that resonate most with him in his latest project, Crime 101.

In a new chat with The Guardian, the Thor star discussed the film, which follows “a Los Angeles detective pursues an elusive thief who teams up with an insurance broker for one last heist,” according to its synopsis.

Hemsworth said the characters in the story are all at a turning point in their lives.

“They’re all at a point where a transformation needs to occur,” he explained.

“They’re like, ‘I’m done wearing this mask. This personification of myself that has been created via either societal expectations, or my own assumption that if I add these things to my entity then I’ll feel fulfilled.’ But what they’re all searching for is connection, love and friendship.”

The actor also pointed to American Gigolo as a film that deeply resonated with him.

Reflecting on its central character, Hemsworth noted that despite outward signs of success, the man remains emotionally isolated.

“There’s such a tragedy to it. He’s still a lonely child, in a way,” Hemsworth said, describing the quiet sadness beneath the glamour.