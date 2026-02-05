'Thor' star Chris Hemsworth reveals favourite 'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser

Chris Hemsworth on his favourite 'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser: 'Chris Evans is pretty cool'

A total of three teasers were released in Avengers: Doomsday. One of them also features Chris Hemsworth, who portrays Thor. But it wasn't his favourite one.



Instead, he says he liked the one where his co-star Chris Evans appeared as Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, which also surprised fans.

"I thought it was pretty cool when [Chris] Evans comes up on the motorbike, and because no one knew he was going to be in the film, and then there he is," he tells GamesRadar+. "I just thought it was cool. And he had a baby in real life and in Marvel life."

The teaser in question was the first one released by Marvel for the upcoming Avengers movie. It offers a glimpse of Steve's return as Captain America, but he was previously shown giving his shield to Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson.

This probably means the Captain America featured in the teaser might exist in a different universal timeline.

In addition, the teaser for Thor shows him asking his father, Odin, to bring him home to his adopted daughter, Love, after he finishes his next battle.

Besides Hemsworth and Evans, Avengers: Doomsday will feature Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Letitia Wright, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Tom Hiddleston, Ian McKellen, and Patrick Stewart.

The film debuts in theatres on December 18.