Prince William acts to shield royal image as Andrew brings new shame to royal family

Prince William is reportedly making careful plans to protect the monarchy’s image as Andrew leaves Royal Lodge after new batch of Epstein files were released.

According to OK! Magazine, the Prince of Wales wants to keep a clear distance between the royal family’s senior working members and “disgraced” Andrew.

An insider shared that William is focused on protecting the future of the monarchy and its reputation, especially as King Charles has already removed Andrew’s royal titles and reduced his public role.

Speaking on it, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital, "There used to be a very famous series in the U.K. called Hammer House of Horrors.”

"Now we are seeing the modern-day equivalent of the ‘House of Horrors' with the image of Andrew on all fours, sending both King Charles and Prince William into apoplexy,” they added.

This came after William hired an experienced crisis PR expert because Andrew’s new photos featuring him crouching over woman have brought new scrutiny over the whole family.

"Prince William must be thanking God that he has taken on a new troubleshooter fixer to try and distance the Firm from further ridicule," the expert said.

Another royal journalist Helena Chard said that William "believes Andrew is obliterating the monarchy’s good work."

"King Charles had wanted to keep his brother close by. However, I believe William will put his foot down and prevent his uncle from moving so close to his family," she added

"Meanwhile, Andrew — under renewed scrutiny — continues to maintain his innocence as the Department of Justice drip-feeds uncomfortable, tawdry images related to him," the broadcaster said.

