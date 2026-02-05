Instagram down: Over 10,000 users report issues in the US

Thousands of users across the United States reported problems accessing Instagram on Wednesday.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, more than 10,000 incidents were logged, with 10,108 users reporting issues as of 8:30 PM ET.

Downdetector collects data by combining user submitted reports from multiple sources, giving a real time snapshot of service disruptions.

Many users said they were unable to load their feeds or log into their accounts. Screenshots shared on X showed an error message that read: “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can.”

The outage quickly sparked reactions across social media, where frustrated users turned to other platforms to ask if Instagram was experiencing technical problems.

Content creator Nikki Cupcake wrote on X: “Insta just exploded or something. On a browser that isn't logged in my page still exists but if I'm logged in, this is what I see. Give me back my IG feed shakes fist to the sky”.

It remains unclear what caused the disruption or how long the issues lasted for all users. Instagram’s parent company had not released an official statement at the time of the outage reports.