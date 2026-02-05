Claire Foy reveals years-long battle with parasite infection

Claire Foy has opened up about secretly battling a parasitic infection for five years.

The Crown star discussed the topic on the Tuesday episode of the Table Manners With Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast, saying she believes she contracted the parasite during a trip to Morocco and described the experience as “disgusting.”

Foy explained how the infection affected her daily life. “I kept losing weight and I didn’t know what was going on. I was just like, ‘I’m eating everything.’ I was so hungry,” she said.

Foy confirmed that her diagnosis came through standard medical testing. “Yeah, the gross stuff,” she told host Jessie Ware, referring to blood and stool tests.

The infection, which she estimates lasted at least five years, caused persistent symptoms that left her feeling unwell and frustrated.

Foy looked back on the strict diet she adopted, including eliminating caffeine entirely to avoid the need for antibiotics. She admitted that the change was challenging, noting that she used to drink “at least 15 cups of tea a day” in addition to coffee. Even after treatment, Foy chose to continue avoiding caffeine as part of her new routine.

Parasitic infections occur when organisms live off another living host and can cause a range of issues, including fatigue, fever, digestive problems, and skin or neurological symptoms, according to medical experts.