Josh Radnor welcomes first child with wife Jordana Jacobs: 'So grateful'

Josh Radnor welcomes first child with wife Jordana Jacobs

Josh Radnor and his wife, Jordana Jacobs, have welcomed their first baby together.

The How I Met Your Mother star announced the exciting news on his Instagram handle on February 4.

"So my wife and I had a baby a few months ago (!!)," Josh penned while sharing a series of photos of him and his wife with their newborn baby.

"Here’s what we know so far: His smile lights up the room," the 51-year-old actor continued. "He’s super observant and thoughtful. He gets hypnotized when I play him songs on the guitar. He thinks the word 'baba ghanoush' is hysterical. He’s a total delight and Jordana and I are thrilled he’s here."

Concluding the note, Josh penned, "Sending love to all my fellow parents of newborns out there. What a wild, beautiful, exhausting, heart-opening initiation. So grateful."

In one of the shared images, Josh can be seen holding his baby close to his face, while another shows a little one resting on a guitar as the actor tunes it up.

For those unversed, Josh and Jordana exchanged vows in January 2024. Recently, in an interview with People magazine, the Hunters actor talked about his married life.

"It's fantastic," he said about his married life. "I love it. I love it."