2030 Winter Olympics host confirmed as French Alps unveil bold plans

Preparations for the 2030 Winter Olympics are already underway, with organisers in the French Alps sharing new details about plans for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The French Alps 2030 organising committee presented its long term vision ahead of the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics, highlighting sustainability, innovation and adapting to climate change as key priorities.

Committee president and former Olympic champion Edgar Grospiron said the goal is to "preserve the pioneering spirit that has always driven the organisation of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in France."

“Our mountains must reinvent themselves to meet the challenges of our time," he said.

"To support, anticipate and respond to transitions, climate change and sporting evolution, but also to other aspirations of new generations.”

Organisrs said the event will be spread across multiple alpine regions, following a model similar to the Milan Games.

The committee emphasised creating an experience that connects global audiences with the natural landscape while protecting local communities.

“We will create 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Games rooted in France and in the French Alps, open to the world, open to the mountains, respecting our amazing territories, magnifying our sights, innovative and driven to push boundaries, explore new sensations and create new horizons," Grospiron said.