Toronto police corruption probe leads to arrests of seven officers

Seven Toronto police officers have been arrested and charged following what York Regional Police describe as a lengthy organized crime and corruption probe, according to reports.

According to sources who spoke to CP24 and CTV News Toronto, the officers worked in multiple units, including 11 and 12 Divisions, along with one member from the Guns and Gangs Unit.

Four of the officers have reportedly been suspended without pay. The outlets also confirmed through multiple sources that one of the officers charged is Tim Barnhardt from 12 Division.

The Toronto Police Association acknowledged the arrests in a statement provided to the outlet: “As a professional labour organization, we will ensure our members receive due process and wellness support as required. We have no further comment regarding this investigation or the members involved.”

“We would like to state that we proudly represent over 8,500 uniformed and civilian members of the Toronto Police Service, whose dedication to public safety and commitment to the values of our organizations should not be disputed or questioned in the face of these allegations.”

York Regional Police are expected to release more information during a news conference about Project South at their Aurora headquarters.

York Police Chief Jim MacSween and Deputy Chief Ryan Hogan are scheduled to appear alongside Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the specific charges or further details as the investigation remains ongoing.