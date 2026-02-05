Brad Karp resigns from Paul Weiss after Epstein email revelations
The resignation comes shortly after the firm acknowledged that Brad Karp “regrets” his interactions with Jeffrey Epstein
Brad Karp has stepped down as chairman of the prominent Wall Street law firm Paul Weiss following renewed scrutiny tied to newly released Jeffrey Epstein emails, according to a report by Reuters.
The firm announced Wednesday that Karp had resigned and that Scott Barshay would take over as chairman.
The resignation comes shortly after the firm acknowledged that Karp “regrets” his interactions with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
According to Reuters, the newly released documents from the US Department of Justice revealed a larger volume of communication between the two men than had previously been known.
According to the report emails show that Karp attended dinners with Epstein and sought his assistance in helping his son secure a role connected to a Woody Allen film production.
The law firm has not indicated whether further internal action will be taken, and it has not commented beyond acknowledging the leadership transition.
