Kelly Clarkson 'excited' for 'new chapter' of life as she leaves her talk show

Kelly Clarkson is reportedly "excited" to step into the new chapter of her life after announcing her decision to leave her daytime talk show.

“After years of an intense daily schedule, she’s excited to move at a different pace and have more flexibility to spend time with her kids without the structure of a daily show," an insider told People magazine.

The source further said, "This change gives her the space to be more present at home while still doing the creative work she loves."

"Kelly still wants to make music and perform, and she’s open to popping up on projects she enjoys, but nothing that requires an ongoing daily grind. For her, this next phase is about balance," the confidant added.

On February 2, the 51-year-old TV personality announced that the current season of The Kelly Clarkson Show will be its last.

“I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,' both in Los Angeles and New York,” the singer said in a statement shared on Instagram.

Reflected on her time hosting the show, the Grammy winner said, “There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner."

The Just Sing songstress further shared that the decision will allow her to "prioritize" her two kids.

For those unversed, Kelly shares two kids, daughter River, 11, and son Remington "Remy," 9, with her late ex-hubby, Brandon Blackstock.