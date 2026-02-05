Photo: 'GOT' alum Kit Harington all hearts for kids: 'All I want'

Kit Harington is the father of two kids, whom he shares with wife Rose Leslie.

According to a new report by PEOPLE magazine, the Game of Thrones alum spoke with Mr Porter and reflected on how fatherhood arrived at the “right time” in his life, adding that he is grateful to come home and simply “be a dad.”

The actor told the outlet that after a long day of filming, seeing his son and daughter makes anything dark he endured on set fade away.

“Because Rose and I knew it was going to probably be quite a heavy season with this stuff, and Rose was working in Stratford doing a play, she said, ‘Okay, you take the kids while you’re filming in Cardiff,’” he said.

“So, when I’d come back from filming, where I’ve been doing God knows what, I’d walk in the door and the kids were there, and anything dark I’d had to deal with during the day was gone,” Harington continued.

“It was bizarre and it was great. I’d get home and be a dad.”

The devoted dad went on to share rare details about his children and his journey as a father.

“They’re both awake to the world and they’re kind,” he said, referring to his children.

“They are all I want from my children. I have been blessed with two who have both those attributes in spades.”