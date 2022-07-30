Complainants given dues on Ombudsman’s orders

LAHORE : The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has interacted to provide a cumulative financial relief worth Rs25.25 million to 15 complainants of different districts who approached this office for the solution of their issues pertaining to provincial government departments.

In a statement issued Friday, the spokesman explained that the involvement of the ombudsman office on complaints of non-payment of pensions and employment dues has resulted in the payment of Rs931,224 by the higher education department to Manzoor Ahmed of Lahore and Rs1,993,945 to Muhammad Hameed of Bahawalpur, Rs1,259,784 to Rawalpindi’s Muhammad Bashir by executive engineer buildings division, Rs1,631,632 to Shafqat Irshad of Rahim Yar Khan by the district education authority, Rs2,049,909 to Muhammad Ashraf by district health authority Muzaffargarh, Rs2,310,429 to Zaib Mai along with the creation of OSD post and release of employment dues worth Rs1,523,028 of a deceased government employee to her husband namely Muhammad Ashiq of Sheikhupura. As a result of the involvement of the ombudsman office, Sabran Bibi of Nankana Sahib district succeeded in getting her pension dues amounting to Rs1,984,799, the spokesman added. The spokesman further explained that the irrigation department has paid Rs1.6m each to Naseem Akhtar and Samina Mukhtar of Sheikhupura, local government and community development department Faisalabad provided Rs1.6m to Sumaira Shahid and Rs2.2m each to Naheed Zafar and Amtal Jannat while directorate of land record has paid Rs1.9m to Zargham Farooq of DG Khan as dues of his deceased father after the involvement of ombudsman office on the applications submitted by them for the provision of financial aid. Meanwhile, the agriculture department has paid salary dues of Rs867,791 to Razia Sultana of Raiwind along with the creation of an OSD post.