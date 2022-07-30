Anti-drugs walk held in Lakki city

LAKKI MARWAT: District education department and the Boy Scouts Association jointly held a drug awareness walk in Lakki city on Friday.

Led by Assistant District Education Officer Ihsanullah Khan, the walk started from Government Shaheed Muhammad Ghassan Khan Centennial Model High School No 1, Lakki and culminated at Qazi Ishfaq Chowk on main Lorry Stand.

Schools’ principals and headmasters, teachers, students and scouts participated in the walk.

The participants carried banners inscribed with messages highlighting the hazardous effects of narcotics.

Ihsan said on the occasion that the department and scouts’ association had organised the walk to highlight the harmful effects of drugs.

“Drug abuse is a major menace and there is a need to launch joint efforts to save our youths from its harmful effects,” he maintained.

He also stressed the need for making youths aware of the hazards the use of narcotics and other drugs could create for them.

He called upon students to say no to drugs and raise awareness among people about its harmful effects.

“The teachers should come forward and plan an effective role to root out the menace from society,” he added. He asked the religious scholars and prayer leaders to play a role to eradicate drug abuse and save the younger generation from it.