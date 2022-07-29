Compelled to crime

The occurrence of street crimes in Pakistan has been increasing. No province, city or town is safe from these crimes. Those who carry them out are usually the poor and underprivileged as they lack opportunities and resources to earn income by means of education and skill.

Factors like unemployment, illiteracy and rising inflation further compel these people to submit to illegal means of earning so that they can feed their families. Thus, the authorities should work to provide equal opportunities for all regardless of their economic background

Ayesha Arif

Turbat