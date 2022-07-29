Pakistan pull out of India chess event over Kashmir torch relay

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan have withdrawn from the world’s biggest international chess tournament in protest at hosts India holding a torch relay for the event through Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), officials said Thursday.

The 44th Chess Olympiad will see over 1,700 players from 188 nations compete in Chennai from now until August 10. The last two competitions were played virtually because of the pandemic.

“By passing the torch relay through IIOJ&K... India has committed a travesty that the international community cannot accept under any circumstances,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. It said the matter would also be raised with the International Chess Federation and condemned the “mischievous attempt to mix politics with sports”.