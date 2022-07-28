BD to host 2024 women’s T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh will host the women’s T20 World Cup in 2024, with England hosting the event in 2026, the International Cricket Council has announced.

India will host the 2025 women’s 50-over ODI World Cup for the first time since 2013, the ICC said in a press release late Tuesday.

Sri Lanka will host the women’s T20 Champions Trophy 2027, subject to their team qualifying for the event.