Motorway police deploys anti-crime squads

Islamabad: National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has deployed anti-crime squads at sensitive places to ensure the safety of passengers.

The initiatives were taken on the special directives of Inspector General Motorway Police Khalid Mahmood, said a statement.

The Motorway Police also arrested two motorcycle riders and recovered a pistol and bullets from their possession on N-5. The Patrolling officers had given a signal to a suspected motorcycle on N-5. However, they ignored the police signal and run away.

The police officers on duty were conveyed on the wireless about the suspected motorcycle rider.

When the patrolling officers tried to intercept them, the motorcycle riders opened fire on the police. The Patrolling chased the suspects and after which they were arrested with a pistol and bullets.