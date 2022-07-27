Rain spell to continue, says PMD

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was recorded in the City here Tuesday while Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted further rains during the next 24 hours.

The officials continued to warn that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Awaran, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani and Gwadar while flash flooding was also expected in local Nullahs of Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi Bolan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the period. They further warned that rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period. They said that strong monsoon currents were continuously penetrating in upper, central and southern parts of the country. Rainfall was recorded at several cities across the country.

Tuesday’s highest temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 34.9°C and minimum was 29.5°C.

Meanwhile, Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab Director General Faisal Farid has said that according to the Meteorological Department, monsoon winds are continuously entering most of the country's areas while monsoon winds have intensified in the country.

He said these winds will enter the upper and central regions, due to which from July 27 to 31, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Multan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan and Khanpur were likely to experience more rain with strong winds, thunder and heavy rain at some places.

PDMA DG said there was a risk of inundation of low-lying areas in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala. There was a severe risk of flooding in the hilly and local streams of Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal and Dera Ghazi Khan. He said that water flow was expected to increase in the local and rainwater channels of Ravi, Jhelum and Chenab rivers.

He said that citizens should cooperate with institutions to avoid sudden situations, do not let water stand on the roofs of houses, do not park vehicles in low-lying areas and keep children away from electrical appliances, he concluded.