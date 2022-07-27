Logical conclusion

In light of what has happened in the Punjab Assembly, it appears to be a very strange notion that if the political party directs its members to vote for a certain candidate or sends a letter to whoever is presiding over the assembly to that effect, that takes precedence over the free will of the party members.
If this is indeed justified, why is there any need to even go and vote? Why waste money and time? Just ask all party heads to send letters mentioning their members’ intent to vote, count them and be done with it.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
