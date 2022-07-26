ITP crackdown on tinted glasses

Islamabad : The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) constituted Special squads to take action on vehicles with tinted glasses and black papers in the capital city.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that the efforts of the officers and Jawans have helped significantly to reduce the number of fatal accidents. He said that further similar initiatives need to be taken to ensure safety of lives of the citizens and make Islamabad an accident-free city.

He further said that in future, the ITP aims to enforce a zero tolerance policy as it is a moral responsibility to spread awareness regarding road safety while enforcing laws. Similarly, the behavior of citizens on the road reflects the social norms of the society, he added.

He said ITP officers are well trained through seminars and have been instructed to treat citizens with love, sincerity and humility. He was of the view that violation of traffic rules leads to accidents. Appealing to the citizens, the SSP Traffic Islamabad said that to ensure smooth traffic, the role of the citizens is also very important. Obeying traffic rules can save your life and the lives of others, never violate traffic laws and be responsible and patriot citizens.