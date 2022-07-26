City receives drizzle; rain spell to continue

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was recorded in the City here on Monday while Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted further rains during the next 24 hours.

The officials warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Awaran, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani and Gwadar while flash flooding was also expected in local Nullahs of Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi Bolan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the period.

They further warned that rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period. Travellers and tourists were advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

The officials said that strong monsoon currents were continuously penetrating in upper, central and southern parts of the country. Rainfall was recorded at Badin, Karachi, Thatta, Padidan, Jacobabad, Mohen-Jo-Daro, Hyderabad, Sakrand, Larkana, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Jam and Khairpur.

Monday’s highest temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 34.8°C and minimum was 27.5°C.