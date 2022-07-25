Attack on Syria church gathering kills two

DAMASCUS: Two people were killed and 12 injured on Sunday by bombardment of a church as it was being inaugurated in Syria´s central province of Hama, the official SANA news agency reported.

“A rocket fired by terrorist organisations targeted a religious gathering in the town of Al-Suqaylabiyah near Hama, killing two people and wounding 12,” it said.

SANA said the attack came during a ceremony to inaugurate the Ayia Sofia church.

Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a vast network of sources on the ground, confirmed the attack.

Giving a toll of one civilian killed and several wounded, the Observatory said shelling or a drone attack by nearby rebel groups could be to blame.

Sunday´s attack came two days after bombardment killed seven people including four children in the rebel-held Idlib region.