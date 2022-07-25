In the middle of the ocean and extreme devotion
In the seventh sky with splendid fly
Some emotions flipped and trolled
Towards my heart with intense motion
Unnoticed heartbeat inevitable love
Rampant desires with indulging notion
Apprehended perceptions, knowledge and justifications
Falling starts giving birth to stifled passion
Raised the bleeding wish furthermore
To live once again with lion’s roar
Compassion, comparability aggression and harmony
Seeking acceptance in an unknowing ceremony
Captivating eyes holding one impression ahead
Not to lose but intended to breathe till red
To break the rules set by someone crude
And to work blindly like an illiterate brood
The dilemma has been sorted out
Confabulation had concise having no doubt
— Alisa Sheraz
