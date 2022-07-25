In the middle of the ocean and extreme devotion

In the seventh sky with splendid fly

Some emotions flipped and trolled

Towards my heart with intense motion

Unnoticed heartbeat inevitable love

Rampant desires with indulging notion

Apprehended perceptions, knowledge and justifications

Falling starts giving birth to stifled passion

Raised the bleeding wish furthermore

To live once again with lion’s roar

Compassion, comparability aggression and harmony

Seeking acceptance in an unknowing ceremony

Captivating eyes holding one impression ahead

Not to lose but intended to breathe till red

To break the rules set by someone crude

And to work blindly like an illiterate brood

The dilemma has been sorted out

Confabulation had concise having no doubt

— Alisa Sheraz