Energy projects: Foolproof security to foreign workers in Hazara assured

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and security forces would launch joint search and strike operations for the safety of foreign engineers and workers working at the energy projects being executed in upper parts of Hazara division, an official said on Saturday

“We are going to launch the weekly search and strike operation for the safety and protection of the foreigners working at the energy projects in the Kohistan districts,” Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara range, told a security meeting held at the Dasu hydropower project in Upper Kohistan.

The meeting was also attended among others by the foreigners, security agencies officers, district police officers of Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan and officials of the 4300 megawatts Dasu Hydropower project.

District police officers of Lower Kohistan and Upper Kohistan Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon and Tahir Iqbal, respectively, and security chief of the Dasu hydropower project briefed the meeting about the precautionary measures being taken jointly by the police, security agencies and dam’s management for the foolproof security of the foreign nationals and local working at the dam.

“We would never tolerate any negligence and lapse in the security of the foreigners and enhance it immediately,” the DIG ordered. He said that under the joint security programme, the search and strike operation would be executed regularly besides tightening the safety measures at the foreigners’ residential camps and working sites.

“Multiple security checking systems will be put in place across the dam and no stranger will be allowed to proceed ahead at the areas earmarked for the foreigners,” Niaz said.

The DIG said that security measures being put in place for the foreigners and locals executing the dam would be changed frequently.

As many as 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, were killed when a coach fell into a ravine after an explosion in July last year.