Increase in exports

Islamabad : The increasing exports from Pakistan to China is a good sign for both countries, said Shan Saeed, chief economist at Juwai IQI. It clearly signifies the deep-rooted trade and commerce momentum has been generated through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“China has really opened up the market for Pakistani goods. Both countries can benefit from long-term relationships. Pakistan can export further as China is the second largest economy in the world. Pakistan’s geography is very germane for China and the global macro-economic landscape,” Shan added.

He further said that Pakistan can become a food basket for China because the Chinese market is huge and has good buying power, therefore Pakistan should take advantage of its good relationship and China can help relocate its industries & technologies to Pakistan to increase its exports to China and around the globe, China Economic Net, reported on Saturday quoting official data from the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China.

In the first six months of this year, among the growth of trade in major products between the two countries, rice, cotton yarn, refined copper products, sesame seeds, pine nuts, textiles, seafood, and other agricultural products have increased year on year, and this has encouraged Pakistan’s economic recovery and increased its exports to China.