Tainted soil

Soil contamination has become a global issue due to its adverse impacts on food security and health. Soil pollutants range from radioactive contaminants to industrial and household waste. However, the primary source of soil pollution is the overuse of pesticides and fertilizers in agriculture. Most pesticides and fertilizers contain chemical toxins and are chiefly responsible for soil loss.

For countries like Pakistan with an agro-based economy, it is essential to overcome the problem of soil pollution to ensure food safety and secure cash crops. Various strategies may be applied to improve the situation based on research. The most prominent preventive method is to adopt organic pesticides such as bacteria and fungi to decrease the negative impacts of manufactured fertilizers and preserve the ecological properties of the soil.

Dr Intikhab Ulfat

Karachi